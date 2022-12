Alabama picked up another major recruit as five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday. The Tampa, Florida native is the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the class.

Keeley originally committed to Notre Dame in June of 2021 but backed off his pledge on August 17 of this year. He chose Alabama over Ohio State, Florida and Notre Dame among others.

Keeley is now the 18th Alabama commit in the Rivals250 and joins Caleb Downs as the second five-star recruit in the 2023 class.

