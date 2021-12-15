Five-star DB Eli Ricks announces his transfer from LSU to Alabama

Alabama is set to add a five-star defensive back to its future secondary. After entering his name in the NCAA transfer last month, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide over social media on Wednesday.

Ricks, a sophomore, played in six games this season before undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder injury in October. Shortly after his surgery was made public, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced that the cornerback would be leaving the program at the end of the season.

Ricks started all six games he played this season, recording 11 tackles, including .5 for a loss, with an interception and a pass deflection. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 17 times, allowing 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back earned Freshman All-SEC honors last year, leading LSU with four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also registered five pass deflections and 20 tackles over 10 games, including seven starts.

Ricks was rated as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 6 overall player in the 2020 class. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native spent his senior season of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton Fla., after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

Alabama is set to lose senior starter Josh Jobe at cornerback this offseason. Outside of that, the Tide figures to return plenty of talent at the position, including redshirt junior starter Jalyn Armour-Davis and five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, who has started two games this season. Alabama is also set to bring back junior Khyree Jackson, sophomore Jahquez Robinson and freshman Terrion Arnold.

Earlier Wednesday, Alabama signed four defensive back recruits in Earl Little Jr., Trequon Fegans, Antonio Kite and Jake Pope as part of Early Signing Day.