Five-star Bryan Bresee breaks down his recent Alabama visit
Among the players Alabama hosted last weekend was five-star Bryan Bresee. The class of 2020 defensive lineman from Damascus, Md. had been to Tuscaloosa before but he brought his parents with him th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news