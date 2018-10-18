Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 09:15:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star Bryan Bresee breaks down his recent Alabama visit

Jf2al9e16uhyxrkblpkt
Bryan Bresee
Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Among the players Alabama hosted last weekend was five-star Bryan Bresee. The class of 2020 defensive lineman from Damascus, Md. had been to Tuscaloosa before but he brought his parents with him th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}