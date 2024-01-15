Alabama basketball is set to host one of the best players in the Class of 2025. On Monday, Five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. will take a visit to Tuscaloosa.

Brown is the No. 15 player in the 2025 class and currently plays in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League. He spent his high school sophomore season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and his freshman year at Orlando Christian Prep in Florida.

Ahead of his visit, Brown said he's looking forward to learning about the culture of Alabama basketball.

"They produce a lot of NBA prospects," Brown said. " [I'm] Just [looking] to get a feel for the coaches, feel for the environment in Tuscaloosa... just looking forward to building a relationship with the coaches."

Brown said he could see himself thriving in Alabama's fast paced, guard-oriented system and noted that the Crimson Tide runs NBA-style sets in its offense. He also said he's primarily been in contact with Alabama assistant coach Preston Murphy.

"We talk every week," Brown said. "He texts me every week about how I fit their playstyle and [that] I'll look great in their system and that I'll thrive with Coach Oats."

While Brown is a highly touted prospect in the Class of 2025, there has been growing buzz that he is considering reclassifying to the 2024 class, which would speed up his recruiting timetable.

"I'm not really looking at that right now," Brown said. "I'm focusing on the present as of right now with my team, trying to get my team together and we've got to win some more games."

Should the 6-foot-3 guard opt to reclassify and commit to Alabama, he would become the fourth member of what is already an outstanding 2024 class. The Crimson Tide are set to bring five-star forwards Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell, as well as four star forward Naasir Cunningham, to Tuscaloosa next season.

In addition to Alabama, Brown listed Indiana, Providence, Texas, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and UCF among the schools that have been frequently reaching out to him early in his recruitment.