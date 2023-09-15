Well, it happened Two games in, and Alabama has already suffered its first loss of the season. Last weekend's 34-24 defeat to Texas was the Crimson Tide's first double-digit loss inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2004 and the earliest the team has fallen in a season since 2003. Following the loss, Nick Saban’s squad fell to No. 10 in the AP poll, its lowest ranking since 2015. Though it might be a new team identity this year, Alabama could need to adjust to playing an underdog role. However, with playoff dreams still alive, the season is far from over. Here are five reasons Alabama should still have optimism for the rest of the season.

It's only Week 2

Fortunately for Alabama, an early-season loss is likely the best-case scenario for a potential championship-contending team. Losing to a quality opponent like Texas now is certainly more favorable than losing to a top-ranked team closer to the postseason due to the uncertainty of the playoff committee selections. The Crimson Tide still has a long season ahead of it, with many tough opponents still to face. As Nick Saban said at his press conference after the game, “It’s the midterm, not the final,” meaning that last weekend's matchup was a big test, but not the biggest one yet. There is still plenty of time for extra preparations and improvements across the roster. Once the team gets into the latter part of the season, and gets better settled in, everything should start clicking again.

The roster is still changing

The Alabama roster is not set in stone, and likely will not be for a while. Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, and Ty Simpson are all still battling for the starting quarterback role. While Milroe has been leading the charge, an average performance against Texas may shake the starting quarterback position up a little. It will not be shocking to see all three quarterbacks in action throughout the next few weeks. Further competition should produce better results, regardless of how things play out. “If guys want security in their position, they need to play well," Saban said this week. "Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody’s responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve. We’ll constantly evaluate that position as we do every position.” Things aren't set in stone on the offensive line, either. True freshman Kadyn Proctor has struggled at times at left tackle and could be pushed by redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett. Alabama might still have competition at the center position as well due to Seth McLaughlin's continued trouble with snaps. While Alabama's hope is that McClaughlin settles down, it has an experienced option in Dalcourt on hand if the snap issues don't sort themselves out. On the defensive side, Alabama’s secondary has so much talent that it's hard to choose who should start and who shouldn’t. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold likely aren’t losing their spots anytime soon. However, the safety position boasts a ton of talent with fierce competition at the position. Caleb Downs and Jaylen Key have the starting spots now, but Kristian Story and Devonta Smith are also quality options.

One loss teams are still contenders

As left guard Tyler Booker said during his Tuesday press conference. “There’s only been two undefeated national championship teams here at the University of Alabama.” As history has shown before, one loss doesn’t ruin the season's goal. "This was just a wake-up call for us," Booker said. "We’re all taking heed to what Coach is saying. In order to be who we are and who we need to be, to play to that Alabama standard, we have to execute." Five out of the last 10 national championship teams have had one loss on their record, so the defeat to the Longhorns is not the end of the world. In 2007, a two-loss LSU won the national championship coached by none other than Nick Saban. In every year of the College Football Playoff, a one-loss team has made it in. That likely won't change this year, so the door is still open for Alabama. Though there are plenty of tough obstacles still to come, but if the Tide can sort out its issues, it is still a contender.



Nick Saban still has the reins

It's never wise to count out a team coached by Nick Saban — ever. Saban has been one of the best college football coaches for multiple decades, and he is still in command now. This team may not have the same hype, or even the same talent, as Alabama's past title-winning teams. However, the man in charge has not changed. There are still many questions about the roster and the team identity as a whole, but once both of those have been figured out, Saban is the guy you want behind the wheel. As long as Saban is around, the Crimson Tide will always be a threat to the other top programs across the country. If anyone can keep this team on the right track, the head coach with seven total national championships is a good person to bet on.

The loss to Texas is a wake-up call