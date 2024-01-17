Kalen DeBoer is known for working wonders in his passing attacks. The first-year head coach will need to do just that at Alabama this year as he inherits a receiving corps undergoing a complete upheaval.

The Crimson Tide is losing its top three receiving options, as Jermaine Burton declared for the NFL draft while fellow starting receiver Isaiah Bond transferred to Texas and starting tight end Amari Niblack entered the transfer portal. Alabama is also without last year’s receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins, who left to become the co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at Texas A&M.

DeBoer is bringing his former offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, as well as his former receivers coach, JaMarcus Shephard, with him from Washington. The duo helped DeBoer put together one of the nation’s top receiving units the past two years.

Still, there are plenty of questions surrounding Alabama’s receiving corps at the moment.