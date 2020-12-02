Nearly a month removed from their originally-scheduled meeting, No. 1 Alabama and LSU are finally set to take the field against one another this week. The two teams were previously slated to face off on Nov. 14 before the game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU program. After a little rearranging from the SEC office, the Crimson Tide and Tigers will continue their annual rivalry on Saturday as Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, La. for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff. Alabama (8-0) is currently a 28.5-point favorite over LSU (3-4) and can clinch the SEC West with a win over the Tigers. After getting redemption against Auburn last week, the Tide hopes to continue its revenge tour as it looks for payback from LSU’s 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala. last year. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the matchup.

Is Chris Allen ready to explode?

Nick Saban calls it “pulling the pin.” The head coach has used the saying a few times when referencing a player’s willingness to take the next step on the field. As the imagery suggests, once that happens the detonation is set in motion. After recording perhaps his best game in an Alabama uniform last week, outside linebacker Christopher Allen seems to have finally pulled the pin. Now the Tide is waiting for the redshirt junior to explode. “I think he's playing with a lot more confidence now,” Saban said. “I think (he) was a guy that was a little unsure at times of exactly what was expected of him… And I think once players mature, you know past that and develop the confidence that ‘This is the way I can make plays. I got to trust it. I gotta believe it. I gotta go do it. This is what the coach asked me to do. This is what I'm supposed to do in this scheme of things to be able to make plays that I think we started seeing in production.’ And I think that's definitely what's happened with Chris. He’s had really good production all year long.” Allen recorded a sack and two tackles for a loss while adding a pair of quarterback hurries against Auburn last week. Through eight games, he leads the Tide with four sacks and nine tackles for a loss. The Baton Rouge native will have a chance to add to those numbers this week when he lines up against an LSU offense that is tied for 10th in the SEC allowing 2.43 sacks per game.

Who wins, Smitty or Stingley

LSU defensive back Derek Stingley burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, earning consensus All-American honors while leading the Tigers with six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. The former five-star recruit locked down his opposition, holding quarterbacks to a 52.8 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. However, there was one receiver who had his number.