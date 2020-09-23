Alabama is set to open its season on Saturday as it travels to Missouri for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The Crimson Tide is currently a 27-point favorite over the Tigers, according to Vegas Insider. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the matchup.

There aren’t too many question marks in Alabama’s starting offense. The Tide returns two projected first-rounders at receiver, a Heisman hopeful at running back and a quarterback it’s confident in behind center. Even the offensive line returns four of the five starters from last year's unit.

One of the only fresh faces comes in sophomore John Metchie III, who was named as the Tide’s third starter at receiver alongside DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Metchie, a former four-star recruit, tallied just four receptions for 23 yards last season but flashed his star potential last spring when he took home MVP honors during the A-Day game.

“He’s improved a lot just from getting in the playbook,” Smith said, “learning more things, getting it down, and becoming a better player overall with his technique and coming out and playing fast.”

Jones connected with Metchie just one time last season, hitting the receiver on for 17-yard gain against Western Carolina. With Missouri’s secondary likely keyed in on stopping Smith and Waddle, the Jones might be looking Metchie’s way a bit more Saturday.

“Me and Metchie worked together a lot during the summer,” Jones said. "He was here and we got all the work we could get together. Just working with him, he's a really hard worker. Being up here late at night sometimes, he's always in here working. To see that out of a wide receiver (who) maybe (did) not get his name called as much as a guy like Smitty or Waddle, that's just promising because he's ready to go. He's ready to prove himself too.”