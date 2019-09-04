The forecast Saturday calls for 97-degree temperatures for Alabama’s 3 p.m. CT home-opener against New Mexico State. That might be the biggest obstacle for the Crimson Tide as it goes up against an Aggies team that is coming off a 58-7 beating from Washington State. Alabama is currently a 54-point favorite over NMSU, according to VegasInsider.com . Here are five questions to consider heading into the matchup.

Jerry Jeudy had some trouble describing his ability to evade defenders from all angles, so DeVonta Smith gave it his best try.

“There are things Jerry can do that not everybody is able to do,” Smith said. “He’s got some spider senses or something when somebody’s around him, he’s gifted.”

Jeudy’s jukes and spins are often the topic of discussion during film sessions in Alabama’s receiver room. A unit comprised of at least three other future NFL receivers often can’t believe their eyes when they rewatch their teammate humiliate defenders in open space. However, by now it’s become almost a weekly occurrence.

“The reaction of the room, it’s something for you to laugh at,” Smith said. “You just like, ‘Wow, how does somebody do something like that?’”

Jeudy led the Crimson Tide with 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown during last week’s game against Duke. He recorded 85 of those yards after the catch as he also led the team with three avoided tackles. Eight of his 10 catches resulted in first downs, three less than Duke totaled as a team.

“The first thing that goes through my head when I get the ball is ‘score,’” Jeudy said. “So I just try to score and never let the first guy tackle me. That’s my mindset when I catch the ball.”

Jeudy should be able to continue scoring this week as he goes up against an NMSU secondary that surrendered 507 yards and six touchdowns through the air last week.