Alabama returns home this week to take on Southern Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. This will be the 44th meeting between the two schools with the Crimson Tide holding a 36-5-2 advantage in the series. Alabama is currently a 39-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com . Here are five questions to consider heading into the matchup.

Alabama will likely add a new true freshman starter to the mix on defense as Justin Eboigbe fills in for injured defensive end LaBryan Ray. Meanwhile, a different freshman could be fighting to retain his starting role.

Earlier this week, head coach Nick Saban said he hasn’t settled on a starter at the Will linebacker position. Freshman Christian Harris has started the first three games for the Crimson Tide but was replaced by sophomore Ale Kaho during the second half of last week’s game against South Carolina.

“There’s no plan right now,” Saban said during his Monday news conference. "We’ll see how guys work out in practice. If they do well, we’ll play the guy that we think that can do the best job in the game.”

After an impressive debut against Duke, Harris’ play has regressed the past two weeks. Against South Carolina, he earned a 36.1 defensive grade while contributing to an Alabama defense that allowed a season-high 459 yards. Kaho performed slightly better, earning a 52.5 grade but was far from perfect himself.

“There was a lot of confusion with the young guys with formations and motions and some of the things that they were doing,” Saban said after the game. “We tried to get (Harris) settled down by taking him out of the game and put in Kaho in for a series. Then, we put him back in the game and then we decided to play Kaho a little bit because he’s a good football player and he needs to get some experience himself.”

Whoever gets the start Saturday will be tasked with stopping a Southern Miss attack which piled up 626 yards of total offense against Troy last week.