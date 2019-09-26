Alabama returns to SEC play this week as it takes on Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Rebels are the last team to beat the Crimson Tide at home, leaving Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 victory in 2015. Since then, Alabama has won its last 28 games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is expected to extend that streak this week as VegasInsider.com lists Alabama as a 38-point favorite. Here are five questions to consider heading into the matchup.

At some point, a defense is going to slow down Tua Tagovailoa. Right?

The Alabama quarterback is off to a historic pace, completing 77.7 percent of his passes for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns with no interceptions through his first four games. Tagovailoa has thrown five touchdown passes in each of the past two weeks. Last week against Southern Miss, he averaged a touchdown pass every 4.2 passing attempts.

“I think this year he’s a lot more confident,” head coach Nick Saban said. "I think he does a better job and has a better understanding of what the defense is trying to do. I think that just elevates his ability to make good choices and decisions, not that he ever made bad ones before. I don’t mean it that way. He’s got good skill players and he’s accurate at getting them the ball, and he gets the ball out of his hand quick and we haven’t taken a lot of bad plays.

Tagovailoa ranks third in the nation with a 225.27 passer rating, trailing only Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (250.2) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (225.63). The left-hander says he’s been able to play more relaxed this season which has allowed him to better break down defenses.

“It’s really just looking at a guy — if he’s not open, he’s not open,” Tagovailoa said. “Not trying to force something open. Just going through my progressions at this time.”

Last week, Ole Miss allowed California quarterback Chase Garbers to pass for 357 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. The Rebels rank No. 114 in the nation, allowing 288.5 yards per game through the air. That could set up another big day for Tagovailoa on Saturday.