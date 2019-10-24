Alabama heads into this week’s matchup as 31.5-point favorites according to VegasInsider.com. Here are five questions to consider heading into the game.

For the first time this season, Alabama will start a game without its Heisman contender at quarterback. Although, even without Tua Tagovailoa behind center, the No. 1 Crimson Tide isn’t expected to have much trouble as it faces SEC bottom-dweller Arkansas for Homecoming inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

We’ve seen streaks like this before. Trevon Diggs’ 100-yard fumble return against Tennessee marked Alabama’s third non-offensive touchdown in as many games. The streak started when Ale Kaho blocked a punt against Ole Miss before landing on it in the end zone. Next, the sophomore linebacker blocked a punt against Texas A&M, allowing Tyrell Shavers to scoop and score from the 2-yard line.

While this year’s streak isn’t yet at the level of the 10-game run which occurred over the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Alabama’s defense seems to be picking up steam. The Crimson Tide has forced 14 turnovers the season with at least one in all seven games it has played.

“I feel like now really the point of emphasis is getting the ball and making turnovers,” safety Jared Mayden said. “I don’t want to say at the beginning of the season we weren’t thinking that. But usually when Coach makes something a point of emphasis, like, ‘Let’s get a turnover. We need to get balls out and get the ball back in the hands of our playmakers on offense,’ those are the types of things you start focusing on. Then, when we go through the film, you’re noticing how people are carrying the ball and things like that or when receivers catch it they try to make it look pretty. When you start seeing those little things, that can totally help you to getting balls out and making plays on the ball.”

Arkansas has yet to give up a non-offensive touchdown this season. However, the Razorbacks have surrendered a whopping 13 turnovers through seven games.