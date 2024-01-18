Alabama has a new defensive coordinator and a new secondary coach. Now the Crimson Tide needs to get to work on restocking an almost entirely new secondary.

Newly hired defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist will have their hands full rebuilding the backend of Alabama’s defense once they arrive in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide will be without all but one of its starting defensive backs from last year as Malachi Moore is the lone returner from a unit that ranked No. 24 nationally, holding opponents to 191.1 yards per game through the air. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry both declared for the NFL, while starting safety Jaylen Key is out of eligibility. Meanwhile, starting safety Caleb Downs and top backup cornerback Trey Amos have both made way for the transfer portal.

With all that said, here are five questions surrounding Alabama’s secondary at the moment.