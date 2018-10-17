Alabama is currently a 29-point favorite heading into the “Third Saturday in October” matchup. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the game.

Concerns over Tua Tagovailoa’s status have been settled, and while a bit beat up, Alabama’s No. 1 offense heads into this week primarily intact. Following a 39-10 victory over Missouri, the Crimson Tide will try for a 12th straight victory over Tennessee as the team travels to Knoxville, Tenn., for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

Jeremy Pruitt might have halted Tennessee’s 11-game SEC losing streak, but this week he’ll look to reverse an even bigger trend. The former Alabama defensive coordinator will face his old boss, Nick Saban, for the first time since taking the head coaching job at Tennessee last year. Saban has won all 14 of his previous meetings against former assistants while at Alabama, including wins over Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) and Billy Napier (Louisiana-Lafayette) this season.

“Jeremy’s done a really good job with their team,” Saban said. “They’re playing with a lot of discipline, and they’ve got a lot of toughness and they’ve made a tremendous amount of improvement and I think played an outstanding game last week against Auburn.

“I think he's doing an outstanding job. If you just look at the team's improvement to the beginning to now, it's really pretty phenomenal. The team plays with great discipline, lots of toughness, give great effort, all the intangible things that you have the chance to affect as a coach. And they're extremely well coached.”

Pruitt, a native of Rainsville, Ala., played defensive back for the Crimson Tide from 1995-96. He served as an assistant on Saban’s staff from 2007-12 and returned as the defensive coordinator in 2016-17. Alabama finished No. 1 in the nation in total defense during both of Pruitt’s years as defensive coordinator.

“[Saban’s] always on the cutting edge, so I've been very fortunate to have the opportunity to get to work with him and the people that he hired,” Pruitt said. “Obviously, there's a lot of really good coaches that have been able to work with him."

