As Nick Saban put it Monday, “The real season is starting now.” Following two blowout wins, Alabama opens up conference play with a trip to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide is a 21-point favorite for Saturday’s game, according to VegasInsider.com but will have to contain a Rebels’ passing attack that ranks No. 2 in the nation averaging 407.5 yards per game through the air.

The last time Tua Tagovailoa took the field during a true road game, the crowd was chanting his name. The sophomore quarterback appeared in just one of Alabama’s road games last season, completing 8 of 10 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns during a 59-0 victory over Vanderbilt. Even then, fans inside Vanderbilt Stadium predominantly donned crimson and white.

That won’t be the case Saturday as Tagovailoa faces a hostile Ole Miss crowd which should be in full swing by kickoff at 6 p.m. CT. Tagovailoa is no stranger to high-pressure situations as evidenced by his comeback performance in the national championship game. However, his composure will once again be put to the test as he’ll be tasked with bringing a raucous Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to a hush.

“Tua is, as you guys have seen, an excellent game manager. That’s something he’s shown, a lot of maturity ever since he stepped on the field last year,” tight end Hale Hentges said. “So I have no doubts in his ability to be able to go in front of a hostile environment and command the team like he always does. We’re extremely confident in him, and he’s going to do a phenomenal job.”

Continue reading