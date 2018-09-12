Five questions as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares for Ole Miss
As Nick Saban put it Monday, “The real season is starting now.” Following two blowout wins, Alabama opens up conference play with a trip to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide is a 21-point favorite for Saturday’s game, according to VegasInsider.com but will have to contain a Rebels’ passing attack that ranks No. 2 in the nation averaging 407.5 yards per game through the air.
Here are five questions to consider heading into the matchup.
1. How will Tagovailoa do in his first true road start?
The last time Tua Tagovailoa took the field during a true road game, the crowd was chanting his name. The sophomore quarterback appeared in just one of Alabama’s road games last season, completing 8 of 10 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns during a 59-0 victory over Vanderbilt. Even then, fans inside Vanderbilt Stadium predominantly donned crimson and white.
That won’t be the case Saturday as Tagovailoa faces a hostile Ole Miss crowd which should be in full swing by kickoff at 6 p.m. CT. Tagovailoa is no stranger to high-pressure situations as evidenced by his comeback performance in the national championship game. However, his composure will once again be put to the test as he’ll be tasked with bringing a raucous Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to a hush.
“Tua is, as you guys have seen, an excellent game manager. That’s something he’s shown, a lot of maturity ever since he stepped on the field last year,” tight end Hale Hentges said. “So I have no doubts in his ability to be able to go in front of a hostile environment and command the team like he always does. We’re extremely confident in him, and he’s going to do a phenomenal job.”