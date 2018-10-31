This week, Alabama is looking for its eighth straight win against LSU as it heads to Tiger Stadium as a 14-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. The two teams are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the game.

The SEC West is on the line this week as No. 1 Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, La., to take on No. 3 LSU. The matchup will be the fifth time the two schools have played each other both ranked in the top five. The Crimson Tide holds a 3-1 advantage in such games.

Deionte Thompson couldn’t repeat everything he heard during his last trip to Death Valley. Take it from him, it wasn’t nice.



“It was hostile. Their fans were screaming. They weren’t quiet the whole game,” Thompson said. “That’s the kind of game you have to expect when you go to LSU. You can toss the records out the window. You know they are going to give you everything they’ve got and you’ve got to do the same.”

Alabama shut out LSU 10-0 in its last trip to Baton Rouge. Like this week, that game was played at night, giving a raucous LSU crowd the whole day to prepare. Most Alabama players will tell you the 102,321-capacity Tiger Stadium is one of the most challenging environments to play in, especially when the sun goes down. LSU boasts an 86-11 record on Saturday night home games since 2000.

Alabama is 3-0 in true road games this season with wins over Ole Miss, Arkansas and most recently against Tennessee in 102,455-capacity Neyland Stadium. In all three of those games the Crimson Tide was able to subdue the crowd by halftime. That figures to be a more difficult task this week.

“I heard it’s really loud over there,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said of Tiger Stadium. “I heard that it’s a really hostile environment that we’re going to. I thought Tennessee was very loud. From all the guys who played there in previous years before, they said it’s really, really loud. I’m excited.”

