This year’s Iron Bowl will be the 84th meeting between Alabama and Auburn with the Crimson Tide holding a 46-36-1 record in the nation’s most heated rivalry. Alabama is currently a 3.5-point favorite in the matchup, according to Vegas Insider. Here are five questions to consider heading into the game.

Alabama (10-1, 6-1 in the SEC) will be looking to make its final statement to the College Football Playoff committee while Auburn (8-3, 4-3) still has its sights set on a 10-win season.

For the fifth time in seven years, No. 5 Alabama and No. 15 Auburn are both ranked heading into the Iron Bowl. While the lead-up to this season’s matchup hasn’t quite reached the same hype as recent years, Saturday’s game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium will still hold plenty of significance for both sides.

Oregon’s upset defeat to Arizona State last week might have made Alabama’s path to the College Football Playoff a little clearer. However, the Crimson Tide’s playoff picture still remains a bit hazy.

Alabama came in at No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings released Tuesday. While Oregon is no longer in the picture, the Crimson Tide is trailed by four serious contenders in No. 6 Utah, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Minnesota and No. 9 Baylor. All four of those teams have the opportunity to win their conference championships, something Alabama forfeited with its loss to LSU.

Without a conference championship to play in, the Crimson Tide will need to prove to the CFP committee that it is unequivocally one of the top four teams in the nation. According to committee chairman Rob Mullens, the committee’s definition of the word unequivocally is “really clear and convincing in the mind of each committee member.”

The general thought among most is that in order for Alabama to earn that type of distinction from the committee it will need to not only beat Auburn but do it with style. While the Crimson Tide is currently a 3.5-point favorite, it will likely need to win by more than that to keep its playoff hopes alive. That could be difficult considering the Tigers have held three top-11 teams — Florida, LSU and Georgia — to within 11 points or fewer.

“We’re going to play as well as we can,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “We can’t control anything, so we’re going to try to play as well as we can and hopefully the results will show we’re worthy of being in that top four. We know what’s at stake. We know how much this game means to us for our team. We’re going to come out and try to make a big statement.”