After blowing out Louisville 51-14 in its season opener, Alabama returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium this week to take on Arkansas State. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1 in both major polls and is a five-touchdown favorite over the Red Wolves. However, Arkansas State’s high-flying passing attack should provide a good test to Alabama’s inexperienced defense.

All eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa as he makes his second start for the Crimson Tide. However, the quarterback on the other sideline is worth watching as well.

Arkansas State’s Justice Hansen threw a school-record six touchdown passes against Southeast Missouri last week. The senior quarterback completed 26 of 36 passes for 423 yards and connected with a different receiver on all six of his touchdowns.

During his Monday news conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban warned that Arkansas State’s fast-paced offense could cause trouble for his defense. Last week, Alabama held Louisville to 268 total yards but gave up a few big plays on missed assignments. Those mistakes could prove more costly against an experienced passer like Hansen.

“I feel like we just have to have good rush lanes and kind of collapse the pocket, get him moving around a little bit to affect his passing game,” Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson said. “If we let him sit in the pocket the whole game, he’ll be really effective, so we just have to make sure we stay on task and stay on what we’re supposed to do and execute our game plan."

