While no one is expecting The Citadel to pull off any type of miracle upset, the Bulldogs will try to catch Alabama sleeping during Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the game.

This isn’t an off week for Alabama, it just feels like one. Following back-to-back shutouts over ranked SEC opponents, the No. 1 Crimson Tide (10-0) welcomes FCS foe The Citadel (4-5) to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Saban was a few words short of firing off another classic rant before reeling himself back in Monday. Perhaps that will come later on this week. As Alabama heads into Saturday’s game as a 51-point favorite, the head coach wanted no part in talks of resting some of his important players.

“We're not going to take the approach in any game that we play that we're not going to play players and take guys out and do all this and play someone else and assume that the opponent that we're playing is not capable of being very competitive,” Saban said. “That can be your mindset. That's not our mindset. That's not going to be the mindset of our players. And I'm not really interested in any of your suggestions about how we should manage our team and what we should do to get better, regardless of what you think, just because we're playing The Citadel.”

While Monday’s flare-up was fairly tame, it followed the same theme of Saban’s infamous “tin horn” tirade he launched on the media back in 2015. During that outburst, Saban reminded reporters of a 2011 game against Georgia Southern where one of the best Alabama defenses in history was gashed for 302 yards on the ground.

“They ran through our ass like s*** through a tin horn, man,” Saban said. “And we could not stop them. Could not stop them. Could not stop them because we could not get a look in practice."

Like Georgia Southern, The Citadel brings a triple-option offense to Tuscaloosa, Ala. That creates a challenge for Alabama as the rare offensive scheme is difficult to prepare for, especially in one week’s time. Saban said his team spent some time studying the offense both during fall camp and during the open week this season. However, knowing the scheme and mastering it are two different things.

“A couple of things: hard to get a good look in practice, because the people that are trying to do it for you don't ever do it; and it's hard to get the reaction and the speed of the game, whether it's how fast the dive hits or how fast the ball gets on the perimeter or how they block their plays and get effective looks at that,” Saban said. “So it's not only difficult from a defensive standpoint, it's difficult from the defensive players to get a look that they can see from the speed standpoint when the game comes.”



Continue reading