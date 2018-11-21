Alabama can change that as it heads into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as 24.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the game.

“We still have sort of a sour taste in our mouth,” offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher said. “Being from Alabama or just being in the state you hear about that game. (Not) having those bragging rights for 365 days is something that we don’t appreciate.”

The SEC West isn’t on the line this time, but redemption is still up for grabs. No. 1 Alabama (11-0, 7-0 in the SEC) is heading to Atlanta regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Auburn (7-4, 3-4). However, Crimson Tide players still remember the feeling of walking off the field following last year’s 26-14 loss to the Tigers.

There isn’t much Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t already done. The sophomore has a national championship under his belt and is on his way to leading Alabama to another one this season. Heading into the final week of the regular season, he’s viewed as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy after piling up 2,865 yards and a school single-season record 31 touchdowns through the air.

One of the only things Tagovailoa has yet to check off his list is an Iron Bowl. Last season, he watched from the sidelines as starter Jalen Hurts struggled to move the ball against Auburn. This year, Tagovailoa can help Alabama enact revenge while putting the final touches on his Heisman campaign.



Tagovailoa is coming off one of his best games of the season last week as he completed 18 of 22 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns while adding 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground against The Citadel. Monday, head coach Nick Saban called his starting quarterback a “perfectionist,” stating that Tagovailoa’s attention to detail has helped him improve every week.

“I think he's become more consistent in that regard,” Saban said. "So he's made a lot of good throws. He's made a lot of explosive plays. I think it's going to be important we continue to do that because we're going to play against better defenses, and when we play against better defenses we need to be just as productive in terms of our ability to run the ball, have balance on offense and to make explosive plays.”

