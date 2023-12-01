If No. 8 Alabama is going to pull off an upset over top-ranked Georgia in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, it will need strong performances from its star players.

Jalen Milroe is going to have to continue his magical playmaking run in order to slip by a stout Georgia defense. Meanwhile, Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold will all be relied upon to disrupt a Bulldogs offense that features several established weapons.

However, Alabama is going to need more than the usual suspects if it is going to lift hardware in Atlanta this weekend. Here are a few potential X-factors for the Crimson Tide against Georgia.