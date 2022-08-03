Five position battles to watch for at fall camp

The countdown is on to the kickoff of the 2022 season as Alabama players, coaches and fans need to wait five more weeks before the Crimson Tide face Utah State. But before both teams take the field on Sept. 3, Alabama must get through fall camp which begins on Thursday. With that, here is a look at five position battles to watch as Alabama prepares for another campaign.

Center The Alabama offensive line struggled to keep quarterback Bryce Young protected last season. Despite tallying more than 7,300 yards of total offense, the Crimson Tide allowed around 2.8 sacks per game last season. Darrian Dalcourt started 11 games in 2021, but an ankle injury sidelined him for the final three weeks of the season. Seth McLaughlin filled in when Dalcourt was on the sidelines, including both games against Georgia. Before Dalcourt's injury, the Alabama offense recorded more than 500 yards of total offense in three consecutive games. While McLaughlin started at center, the Crimson Tide surpassed the 500-yard mark once. Dalcourt seems like he will retain his starting position, but McLaughlin is not far behind.



Cornerback The addition of five-star LSU transfer Eli Ricks brings some much-needed depth in 2022. With late-season injuries to Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson were thrown into the proverbial deep end against Georgia in the national championship game. Both gave up big plays in the loss, but the duo showed promise at A-Day. McKinstry finished his first season with Alabama recording an interception and a pass breakup along with 26 tackles in 14 appearances, while Jackson recorded seven total tackles and two pass defenses in 12 games played. While at SEC Media Days, Nick Saban hinted that he may need all three corners to make an impact this season. "Those three guys’ development is going to be critical to the success of our team,” Saban told BamaCentral in July. “I’m not disappointed in where they are right now, but I do think we need to continue to make progress at that position if we’re gonna get the kind of consistency in performance that we need to do the things that we’d like to do defensively.”

Slot receiver Alabama will have to start anew at the wide receiver position in 2022 as Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden are now in the NFL. Along with losing the starting trio, top reserves Javon Baker and Agiye Hall transferred to Kentucky and Texas, respectively. The Crimson Tide added two receivers from the transfer portal in Jermain Burton and Tyler Harrell. Both are favorites to begin the season as the two outside receivers, leaving the slot open for Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle and Traeshon Holden. Holden had the most productive season of the three, tallying 21 receptions, 239 yards and a touchdown, while Brooks and Earle finished with more than 140 receiving yards. Holden's 6-foot-3 frame is a better fit in the slot to expose defensive matchups and with his production from last season, seems to be in line to start. Along with Holden, Earle and Brooks, a name to watch for is Christian Leary who had 106 receiving yards and a touchdown at A-Day.

Will linebacker Similar to wide receiver, last season's starting Will linebacker, Christian Harris, moved on to the NFL. Jaylen Moody is one of the top options to take over as he recorded 11 total tackles and an interception last season. Although he was rotating in at inside linebacker, Moody couldn't match his production from 2021, where he recorded 18 total tackles and recovered a fumble. Deontae Lawson and Demouy Kennedy are the top challengers for the position. Lawson recorded six total tackles and a quarterback hurry for the Crimson team at A-Day, while Kennedy tallied two total tackles and a sack.

