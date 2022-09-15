TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a tough trip to Texas, Alabama will face a friendlier setting Saturday as it hosts Louisiana-Monroe at 3 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Unlike last week’s nailbiter, the matchup isn’t likely to produce much drama as the Crimson Tide is currently favored by seven touchdowns over the Warhawks.

Still, there will be plenty to watch for as Alabama takes part in its final tuneup before SEC play. Here are five players to keep an eye on for the matchup.