Nick Saban dropped a bombshell on Alabama and the rest of college football Wednesday, announcing his retirement. Shortly after the head coach broke the news to his team, Crimson Tide players were urged to “hang tight,” as Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne informed them that the team’s coaching search would not be a drawn-out process.

Alabama is now on the clock as it looks to replace the greatest coach in college football history. The integrity of its current roster might depend on it.

The NCAA transfer portal officially closed on Jan. 2, but Alabama players will be given an extended 30-day team due to their head coach departing. With Saban announcing his retirement on Jan. 10, the new deadline would be Feb. 9.

Nearly every one of Alabama’s stars is free for poaching should they choose to jump ship. Chances are, the Crimson Tide will see some form of roster transition regardless of who it brings in or how quickly it does it. With that in mind, here are five players Alabama can’t afford to lose.