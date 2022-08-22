Five more things we learned as Alabama wraps up preseason camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With both of its scrimmages now in the books, Alabama heads into its final week of preseason camp before beginning preparations for its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Last week, Tide Illustrated listed 10 things we’ve learned about Alabama during camp. Here are five more observations as the Crimson Tide closes out its preseason.
1. Kobe Prentice could start
A little more than a year ago, Kobe Prentice didn’t even have an Alabama offer. Following a meteoric rise this month, the freshman receiver might have worked his way into the Crimson Tide’s starting lineup.
After earning praise from Nick Saban following Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage, Prentice was once again one of the top performers over the weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news