Alabama didn’t come away with the top-ranked recruiting class this cycle, but the Crimson Tide did a good job of restocking its roster at several key spots.

During the opening of the early signing period Wednesday, the Tide secured 23 of its 25 commitments. The list of signees includes five-star quarterback Julian Sayin as well as 16 four-star players and six three-star players.

Alabama is still waiting for five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams to sign in February. The Tide will need to fend off Auburn to keep the Saraland, Alabama native in its class. The other unsigned commit in Alabama’s class is three-star linebacker Quinton Reese.

Several of Alabama’s incoming freshmen might see the field early next season, as the Tide is set to lose multiple starters due to the expiration of eligibility and the draft. Here’s a look at five newcomers poised for an immediate impact.