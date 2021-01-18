Alabama’s next wave of talent has arrived on campus as all 15 of the Crimson Tide’s early enrollees have touched down in Tuscaloosa. With the Tide losing several stars on both sides of the ball this offseason, the 2021 signing class could be relied on to provide an instant impact next season. With that in mind, here’s a look at five incoming signees who could contribute early in their careers.

Jacorey Brooks breaks the mold of Alabama’s typical receivers in recent years. While the 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout doesn’t have the same elite speed as Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs III, his tall frame and long wingspan should make him a favorite target for Crimson Tide passers.

Brooks joins Alabama as the No. 34 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2021 class. He is coming off a senior season at IMG Academy where he recorded 16 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns over five games. During his junior season at Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School, he helped lead his team to a state title, reeling in 99 receptions for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Alabama loses two likely first-rounders in Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Waddle this offseason. While the Tide already has depth waiting in the wings, the general assumption is that at least one of the four incoming freshmen receivers should develop a meaningful role in the offense.

Brooks is capable of lining up both in the slot as well as on the perimeter. Given his size, the former basketball player should also be a threat in the end zone where he can out jump defenders. Brooks will have to add a bit of weight over the offseason but should have plenty of time to do so as an early enrollee.

Premium subscribers continue reading here.