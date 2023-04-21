TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban stressed fun during his final press conference before Saturday’s A-Day game. After all, that’s part of what a spring game is about.

“I don't think there should be any pressure on anybody,” Saban said Thursday. “I don't think we're going to lose. I mean, I don't think this gets us in or out of the playoffs or any of that. It's not a bowl game as far as I know, but it is a good experience. It's good to get in game-like situations.

“It's good for the coaching staff to work together, even though we'll have a very watered-down version of defense and offense and be a pretty simple game. But you do like to see how guys compete. It should be fun. You should have fun when you compete.

Saban went on to use the word “fun” eight times during his time behind the lectern. Dont’ get him wrong, the head coach is still focussed on developing his team. It will also be interesting to see players will perform in front of what figures to be a sizeable crowd inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, Saturday’s scrimmage will hardly be a make-or-break moment in Alabama’s season.

With that in mind, here are five fun things to watch during A-Day.