Five freshmen to watch during Alabama's home opener against Mercer

A total of 10 true freshmen made their college debuts during Alabama’s season-opening victory over Miami. Assuming things go to plan this Saturday, the Crimson Tide’s newcomers should get to see a bit more action as most project Alabama to put away FCS opponent Mercer early. With that in mind, here are five freshmen to keep an eye on this week.

Dallas Turner, OLB

Dallas Turner was mentioned by name as Nick Saban discussed Alabama’s possible replacements for Christopher Allen after the starting Sam linebacker suffered a season-ending foot injury against Miami. Turner, the top outside linebacker in this year’s class, was listed in the two-deep on the team’s official depth chart last week and received the most defensive snaps (nine) of any Alabama freshman over the weekend. While he didn’t show up on the stat sheet against the Hurricanes, that could change this week as he makes his debut inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. “Dallas has a great group of guys in his room that he can look up to – Will [Anderson], Chris [Allen], Drew [Sanders], and you’ve also got [Chris] Braswell,” starting Mike linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “A whole bunch of guys who he is able to look up to who are great examples that he can model himself and better himself after. I think Dallas has done a really good job of that, growing.”

JoJo Earle, WR

JoJo Earle had the biggest statistical impact among Alabama’s freshmen last weekend as he recorded two receptions for 25 yards. The speedy receiver is listed as the co-starter with Slade Bolden at the slot receiver position on the team’s official depth chart but served as the first wideout off the bench against the Hurricanes. Earle’s first career catch came on a 16-yard reception from Bryce Young in the second quarter. The two then hooked up again for a 9-yard gain in the fourth quarter. “JoJo has done a great job, he came in and we were all really excited when he got in,” Young said last week. “Seeing what he's done on the practice field, seeing the work he's put in, It has a really positive impression on a lot of people on the team and a lot of people on the coaching staff. We're all really excited to see JoJo and he's been doing a lot and he's been working really hard. We all kind of notice that and see the professionalism he's coming with and so we're excited for that.”

Jalen Milroe, QB

Jalen Milroe was the third Alabama quarterback to enter the game following Young and Paul Tyson. The true freshman might be listed as the Tide’s third option behind center, but Saban said last week that Alabama’s backup quarterback role is still up for grabs. Milroe took just three snaps against Miami and didn’t attempt a pass. Saturday’s game against Mercer could provide a better look at both him and Tyson as the two duel it out for the No. 2 role.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB

After receiving plenty of hype this offseason, Kool-Aid McKinstry saw the field for just four defensive snaps against Miami. The five-star freshman is listed alongside Khyree Jackson as the backup behind starter Jalyn-Armour Davis at cornerback and could be in line for a bigger role this week. Along with his brief stint on defense, McKinstry also worked as a blocker on the punt return and kickoff return units.

Kendrick Blackshire, ILB

According to Pro Football Focus, Kendrick Blackshire received just one defensive snap against Miami. However, the 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker made the most of his brief cameo, chasing down Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to record a tackle in the fourth quarter. Blackshire also worked on the kickoff coverage team during the opener.