Five Cincinnati players Alabama should watch heading into the Cotton Bowl

No. 1 Alabama will take the next three days off for a Christmas break before traveling to Texas for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. While the Crimson Tide is taking some time off, now is a good time to study up on its upcoming opponent. Here are five Cincinnati players to watch out for in this year’s Cotton Bowl.

Desmond Ridder — quarterback

Stats: 13 games; 65.9 completion percentage (234 of 355); 3,190 passing yards; 30 passing touchdowns; eight interceptions; 164.78 passer rating; 3.61 yards per carry; 361 rushing yards; six rushing touchdowns What they’re saying: “He’s a great athlete. He’s long, he can extend plays with his arm or his legs, he can see downfield really well, he can run out of the pocket. They have a great offensive line protecting him, so we have to contain him in the pocket.” — Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Why he can hurt Alabama: Desmond Ridder didn’t earn an invite to New York, but the senior quarterback did finish eighth in this year’s Heisman voting. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound dual-threat passer is tied for 10th nationally averaging 9.0 yards per throw. He’s been particularly efficient on deep balls, completing 47.1% of his throws of 20 yards or more for a total of 1,090 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions. That could prove deadly against an Alabama defense that has been susceptible to giving up big plays at times this season.

Jerome Ford — running back

Stats: 13 games; 6.22 yards per carry; 1,243 rushing yards; 19 rushing touchdowns; 18 receptions; 209 yards; one receiving touchdown What they’re saying: “I always like Jerome, and he always ran hard, he ran that ball pretty good. He still do. I know we gonna have to stop the run when it comes down to him running that ball.” — Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis Why he can hurt Alabama: Jerome Ford is no stranger to Alabama after spending his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Outside of Ridder, the fourth-year back has been the biggest weapon in Cincinnati’s offense. Ford has recorded 31 rushes of 10 or more yards this season, including four such runs during his last time out against a Houston defense that ranks No. 11 in the nation holding opponents to 106.92 yards per game on the ground. It will be interesting to see if he can continue that success against an Alabama defense that ranks fourth in the nation, allowing just 82.77 rushing yards per game.

Ahmad Gardner/Coby Bryant — cornerbacks

Gardner stats: 13 games; 35 tackles; 4.0 tackles for a loss; 3.0 sacks; one quarterback hurry; one forced fumble; four pass breakups; three interceptions Bryant stats: 13 games; 41 tackles; 1.5 tackles for a loss; three forced fumbles; 11 pass breakups; three interceptions; one interception returned for a touchdown What they’re saying: “Their two corners are long and are good players. They play a lot of man-to-man. They’ve got good ball skills. They’re good man-to-man players. They’re aggressive in the way they play. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’re smart. They’ve got a lot of experience, even when they change it up and they play zone. They’re ball-hawkers, they’re all ball-hawkers back there. They really attack the ball. They’ve got a lot of turnovers. So it’s really a talented group.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban Why they can hurt Alabama: Byrce Young’s Heisman-winning status will be put to the test as he faces one of the best secondaries he has seen all season. Cincinnati features two All-American cornerbacks in first-teamer Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and second-teamer Coby Bryant, who have combined for six interceptions and 15 pass deflections. Gardner is one of the nation’s stingiest defenders. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound corner has been targeted 36 times, allowing just 17 completions for 117 yards while not allowing a touchdown. He is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 20.3 NFL passer rating. For perspective, if a quarterback were to throw the ball to the ground every play, his rating would be 39.6. Bryant hasn’t been much easier to throw at this season. With teams shying away from Gardner, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defender has been targeted 70 times but has allowed just 31 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns. If Cincinnati attempts to lock up Jameson Williams by putting Gardner on him, Bryant could draw a favorable matchup against one of Alabama’s younger receivers.

Josh Whyle — tight end

Stats: 13 games; 25 receptions; six receiving touchdowns, one blocked punt, one tackle What they’re saying: “Whyle has a very tall and well-rounded frame that makes him a consistent candidate to be a mismatch against most cornerbacks he faced. He is a very physical blocker who is built enough to make an impact in that area of the game. Has the versatility to play in-line and in the slot. Shows flashes as a receiver to be a consistent target for his team. Can win through his route with size and physicality.” — Nick Lamattina, NFL Draft Bible Why he can hurt Alabama: Alabama’s struggles against top tight ends are well noted. The Tide’s defense allowed Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer to record three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown during its loss to the Aggies. Alabama was also torched by Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who tallied 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown during the SEC Championship Game. Whyle, 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, isn’t quite as talented as that duo, but his size could still provide matchup problems for Alabama’s defense. That’s especially true near the end zone as he’s come down with six touchdowns this season.