Time will tell if Alabama’s top-ranked recruiting class is Nick Saban’s best of all time. The 28-player haul features four five-star talents and 14 Rivals100 members. More importantly, it helped restock some of the Crimson Tide’s biggest needs, bringing in a handful of offensive linemen while adding reinforcements to a defense set to be hit hard with departures.

Alabama is still waiting on draft decisions from some of its star players while the transfer portal will also have a say in how its roster shapes up. Regardless of how things shake out, there should be plenty of opportunities for the incoming signees to see the field early next season.

Here’s a look at five newcomers poised for an immediate impact next season.