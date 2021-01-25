Five Alabama questions heading into this week's Senior Bowl
Alabama saw several stars move on this offseason. However, Tide fans looking for one final glimpse of their favorite players in crimson and white helmets will get that opportunity this week as seven Alabama players will make their way down to Mobile, Ala. to take part in Senior Bowl activities.
Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown and Landon Dickerson all accepted invitations to the annual event.
While Dickerson (knee) and Smith (finger) will both abstain from physical activities due to their respective injuries, the duo will still meet with NFL teams. The rest of Alabama’s attendees will participate in game-week practices as well as the Senior Bowl game which will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT inside Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.
Unlike in recent years, the event deviated from its typical North vs. South setup. Instead, rosters will be divided into the National Team, which will be coached by the Miami Dolphins staff, and the American Team, which will be coached by the Carolina Panthers staff.
Harris will represent Alabama on the National Team while Jones, Brown and Leatherwood will represent the Tide on the American team. Fletcher has yet to be assigned a team, according to the Senior Bowl’s website.
With all that said, here are five questions we are asking heading into Senior Bowl week.
Can Mac Jones cement himself as a first-rounder?
Jones’ draft status seems to be somewhat up in the air. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah didn’t include the Alabama quarterback in his most recent first-round mock draft last week, while ESPN’s Todd McShay projected the right-hander to land at No. 21 to the Indianapolis Colts during his mock draft earlier this month. Jones has even been mocked as high as No. 15 to the New England Patriots.
Jones burst onto the scene this season, passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. He also set NCAA single-season records for completion percentage (77.4) and quarterback efficiency rating (203.06). Detractors will point to the talent Jones was surrounded by at Alabama. However, a strong showing in front of scouts this week would help him back up his eye-popping stats.
Jones is widely viewed as the fifth quarterback in this year’s draft class behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. While some mock drafts project all five quarterbacks to be selected in the first round, Jones will look to convince teams that they can’t risk waiting to take him in the second round.
Jones will have an opportunity to audition for a team potentially in need of a passer this week as he works with the Panthers’ staff in Mobile. Carolina holds the No. 9 pick in the draft. While that might seem a little high for Jones at the moment, there are still more than three months for teams to fall in love with the Tide quarterback.
What about Harris’ stock?
Harris returned to Alabama for his senior season looking to improve his draft stock for this year. The decision resulted in him winning the Doak Walker Award while rushing for 1,466 yards and a nation’s best 26 touchdowns on the ground. Will those numbers be enough for him to hear his name called in the first round?