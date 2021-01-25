Alabama saw several stars move on this offseason. However, Tide fans looking for one final glimpse of their favorite players in crimson and white helmets will get that opportunity this week as seven Alabama players will make their way down to Mobile, Ala. to take part in Senior Bowl activities.

Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown and Landon Dickerson all accepted invitations to the annual event.

While Dickerson (knee) and Smith (finger) will both abstain from physical activities due to their respective injuries, the duo will still meet with NFL teams. The rest of Alabama’s attendees will participate in game-week practices as well as the Senior Bowl game which will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT inside Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

Unlike in recent years, the event deviated from its typical North vs. South setup. Instead, rosters will be divided into the National Team, which will be coached by the Miami Dolphins staff, and the American Team, which will be coached by the Carolina Panthers staff.

Harris will represent Alabama on the National Team while Jones, Brown and Leatherwood will represent the Tide on the American team. Fletcher has yet to be assigned a team, according to the Senior Bowl’s website.

With all that said, here are five questions we are asking heading into Senior Bowl week.