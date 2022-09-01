TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Saturday, Alabama fans will fill Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch the Crimson Tide open up the season in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2011. Tide Illustrated looks at five Alabama players fans need to watch when the team squares off with Utah State.

Terrion Arnold

Arnold’s stock has risen throughout fall camp as injuries to Eli Ricks and Khyree Jackson have allowed the former four-star product to ascend up the depth chart.

The former Rivals 250 prospect has accomplished all this despite not seeing the field last season. Nick Saban said Arnold has “a lot more confidence now” and is “a lot more comfortable with what he’s supposed to do, how he’s supposed to do it and why he’s supposed to do it that way,” all signs to him getting the nod to start against the Aggies.

However, getting a start does not equate to a starting role.