Five Alabama players to watch against Utah State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Saturday, Alabama fans will fill Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch the Crimson Tide open up the season in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2011. Tide Illustrated looks at five Alabama players fans need to watch when the team squares off with Utah State.
Terrion Arnold
Arnold’s stock has risen throughout fall camp as injuries to Eli Ricks and Khyree Jackson have allowed the former four-star product to ascend up the depth chart.
The former Rivals 250 prospect has accomplished all this despite not seeing the field last season. Nick Saban said Arnold has “a lot more confidence now” and is “a lot more comfortable with what he’s supposed to do, how he’s supposed to do it and why he’s supposed to do it that way,” all signs to him getting the nod to start against the Aggies.
However, getting a start does not equate to a starting role.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news