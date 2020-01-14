After a couple busy weeks, Alabama has a good indication of which players will be departing and returning next season. While Crimson Tide fans wait for a decision from running back Najee Harris, the majority of Alabama's stars in question have announced their intentions to either declare for the NFL Draft or return for their senior seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headlines a list of departures which also features right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., safety Xavier McKinney, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Meanwhile, left tackle Alex Leatherwood, receiver DeVonta Smith and inside linebacker Dylan Moses will be back for another year.

Despite the shakeup, Alabama still finds itself in a position to be a serious contender next season. However, the Crimson Tide will need a few players to step into increased roles.

