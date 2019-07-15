Alabama landed five players on preseason football watch lists Monday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Jerry Jeudy and running back Najee Harris were included in on the Maxwell Award watch list, while defensive end Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses were included in the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the top player in college football, while the Chuck Bednarik is awarded to the top defensive player. Both winners will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December. Alabama has claimed the Maxwell Award three times in the last six season with Tagovailoa earning the honor last year. The Crimson Tide has had two Bednarik winners in Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016).

Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa shattered the Alabama and SEC single-season record books as a sophomore and is set once again to contend for a bevy of honors as a junior. After winning the starting job in fall camp of 2018, the season ended with Tagovailoa taking home the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award to go with consensus first team All-America accolades. Also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Tagovailoa passed for an Alabama single-season record 43 touchdowns and 3,966 yards while recording 4,156 yards of total offense, good for second in the league and top-10 nationally despite missing a majority of the second halves in the Tide’s 15 contests as a sophomore. His freshman season concluded with Offensive MVP honors in Alabama’s overtime victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Jerry Jeudy: Jeudy begins his third season on pace to rewrite the Alabama record books. The junior has already recorded 1,579 yards on 82 catches and scored 16 touchdowns to tie for fifth in program history for career scores. Jeudy is one year removed from earning consensus All-America honors and being named the nation’s top wideout as the winner of the Biletnikoff Award in 2018. That sophomore campaign saw the Deerfield Beach, Fla., native end with an SEC-leading 14 touchdown receptions as part of his 1,315 yards on just 68 receptions for a 19.3 yards per catch average. Najee Harris: After two years of backing up future NFL draft picks, Harris steps to the forefront in a starting role at running back. He enters his junior year averaging 6.5 yards per carry across his first two seasons, including a team-high 6.7 yards per carry average in 2018. He has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in limited time, entering 2019 with 1,153 yards on 178 carries and has contributed seven touchdowns in his 29 career games.

Raekwon Davis: An imposing presence along the defensive line, Davis passed up on the NFL Draft to return for his final season at the Capstone. The senior brings a wealth of experience along the Crimson Tide defensive front, playing in 36 career games with 20 starts. He has totaled 128 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss (-96 yards) to go with 11 sacks (-68 yards), and has added eight quarterback hurries in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Dylan Moses: One of the nation’s top-rated linebackers and defensive players overall, Moses comes into the 2019 season with high expectations once again. A second-team All-American and finalist for the Butkus Award a season ago, he returns a veteran presence over the middle with big play ability. Moses led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles in 2018 and had 10 for loss (-41 yards) to go with 3.5 sacks (-29 yards), a pass breakup, one forced fumble and a quarterback pressure as a sophomore. He has impressed since arriving on campus, putting together an SEC All-Freshman performance in 2017 after playing in 11 games with two starts.

