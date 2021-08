Five Alabama players named to Associated Press Preseason All-America team

Alabama’s reloaded roster received a bit more recognition Monday as the Crimson Tide saw five of its players named to the Associated Press preseason first and second teams.

Sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and junior left tackle Evan Neal were both named to the first team while redshirt junior Emil Ekiyor Jr., junior receiver John Metchie III and junior linebacker Christian Harris were named to the second team.

Alabama's five total selections were the most by any school. Notre Dame and Iowa State led the way with with three first-team selections.