When No. 4 seed Alabama basketball takes on No. 13 seed Charleston on Friday, it will be the first opportunity for all but four Crimson Tide players to see the floor in the NCAA Tournament. It will be a dream realized for those players who have been working to reach college basketball’s premier competition. But that dream could turn into a nightmare if Alabama fails to avoid the upset against the Cougars in Spokane, Washington. Winning in the NCAA Tournament requires experience. Aaron Estrada and Grant Nelson both have a ton of games under their belts, but neither has yet to perform in the Big Dance. Alabama also has three freshmen in its rotation who will go from playing in high school gyms a year ago to playing on one of the biggest stages in sports. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide’s newcomers to March Madness, those who have attended the dance before can share firsthand how to deal with the emotion and pressure that comes with playing in it. In moments of adversity, a few key Alabama players have experiences to draw from that just might help the Crimson Tide as it looks to make a run. Here are the stories of Alabama stars in the Big Dance.

Sears plays Cinderella

Mark Sears isn’t as good of a cornhole player as he says he is. The Ohio basketball team set up cornhole boards in a conference room during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, where Bobcats assistant coach Lee Martin observed Sears' "not great" play on the bags. Regardless of Sears' lawn game skills, the fact the team was spending time together was precious enough. The Bobcats were participating in the most unique iteration of the tournament in history. “[We] just tried to get as much normalcy as you could,” Martin said. The quest to spend time together as a team was a difficult one that season. COVID-19 protocols mitigated much of the usual traditions, travel and thrills of the Big Dance. The entire tournament was contained in an Indiana bubble. Ohio celebrated its bid in a conference room in Indianapolis and had to quarantine in their rooms for 48 hours afterwards. The players were isolated. Far from fans who watched their Bobcats win 16 games in a COVID-hampered season and punch their ticket to the Big Dance. On top of the strangeness and stress of navigating the NCAA Tournament during a pandemic, No. 13 seed Ohio had a tall task ahead of it. It was set to face defending National Champions Virginia. The environment was far from the NCAA Tournament Sears would have dreamed about playing in, but that didn’t change the facts. He was a contributor on a tournament team in his freshman season, and Ohio had a job to do. “I remember having that underdog mentality,” Sears said. "We had a big, big chip on our shoulder. Everybody predicted us to lose that game." Even the most talented freshman in the country can fold in the NCAA Tournament (see Kentucky’s loss to Oakland on Thursday). But Martin knew Sears would help Ohio in its biggest game. He watched Sears develop an instinct for it at Hargrave Military Academy, where Martin was head coach. Sears dominated when one of Hargrave’s games was shown on ESPN and electrified when it went up against powerhouse prep school IMG Academy. When Martin took the job at Ohio, Sears followed, taking his ability to embrace big moments with him. “He just got that instinct,” Martin said. “He just always has, and so I knew that he was going to do something to give us a spark. I didn't know what it was gonna be but I knew it was gonna be something.” That something ended up being four points and six rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench as Ohio pulled off a 62-58 upset over the Cavaliers. Two of Sears’ points came at the free throw line when the freshman buried a pair to give the Bobcats a five-point lead with five seconds left. “We just knocked out the defending champs,” Sears recalled. “We felt like we were unstoppable. Unfortunately, we [came up] short [in the round of 32], but we really had a lot of confidence coming off that win.”

Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (10) moves the ball against Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Photo: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Even under the unique circumstances, Sears and Ohio’s victory over Virginia was special. It signaled not only a milestone for the MAC program but also a checkpoint for a young guard on his journey to the top. “I remember walking out with Mark from Assembly Hall and kind of putting my arms around him and telling him ‘man, this is what we came here for,'" Martin said. "'[It] was to make big plays and be in these moments and you're doing it.' It was awesome.” Sears continued to perform in those moments. After learning behind current Utah Jazz guard Jason Preston in his freshman season, Sears averaged 19.6 points per game as a sophomore and made the move to Alabama. He became a key contributor to the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament last season and was a consensus second-team All-American in year two. The next step for Sears: Take the Crimson Tide on another run — and maybe improve his cornhole game while he’s at it.

Wrightsell bounced by bullies

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. didn’t get much sleep the morning of March 18, 2022. He was too excited ahead of Cal. State Fullerton’s Round of 64 matchup against Duke. Of all the teams the 2022 Big West Tournament Champions could face, it was the Blue Devils. It was Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season on college basketball’s biggest stage. “I was so happy that I was playing in [March Madness],” Wrightsell said. “And also the stage of playing Duke. We could have played anybody else but we played Duke and that was just surreal.” Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor couldn’t believe it either. Krzyzewski spoke with the then-ninth-year Fullerton coach, who was struck by how down-to-earth he was. He knew Taylor’s coaching background and was well aware of the success he was having. It was a shared surreal feeling for both Wrightsell and Taylor, ahead of one of the biggest games in both of their lives. To get composed, Taylor told his team to keep it simple and do what it’s been doing all season. For Wrightsell, that meant tapping into what Taylor says is his most valuable and underrated trait. “I thought Latrell’s maturity is the one characteristic about him that not a lot of people know," Taylor said. "He's very mature. He's very cerebral. He's very well thought out in the way that he approaches and does things and I didn't think it was any different from a business standpoint that he was going about his business with his teammates.” Despite his maturity, Wrightsell was still just a sophomore playing against Duke on a stage that every young basketball player dreams of playing on. He was nervous. But slowly, Wrightsell eased his way into the game. He connected on a simple floater from just in front of the free throw line. The shot capped off an 8-0 run by the Titans. “When I did make that floater, it was like, ‘Alright, now let's settle into the game,’” Wrightsell said. “But leading up to that and just playing in it, it was a lot of nervousness. It was a lot of excitement. But then when I made that bucket it just settled down. It was like, ‘Alright this is what it is. This is March Madness and we're here. Let's just have fun and play.’”

California State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) grabs possession away from Duke University guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday, March 18, 2022. | Photo: Josh Morgan - The Greenville News

Fullerton fought, but Duke’s star power proved too much for the No. 16 seed Titans to pull off the mammoth upset. The Blue Devils were led by the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Paolo Banchero and boasted ACC Defensive Player of the Year Mark Williams. Wrightsell remembers two of Fullerton's guards having their shots swatted by the 7-footer. As drilled as Fullerton was, there was still an a-ha moment when facing off against the best players college hoops has to offer. "You do have a moment where you realize 'man, I'm on the same playing floor as these guys. I'm doing the same thing,'" Taylor said. "I think they all experienced that at some level. I think it was different for guys, but going back to the Latrell specifically, because he's built so mature he probably experienced that, but he also quickly snapped out of it and said, 'You know what? I'm on this stage. Let's make the best out of it.' The experience was vital for Wrightsell’s growth. He became a first-team All-Big West player last season and is now the most lethal shooter from 3-point range on the nation’s highest-scoring offense. He has a more favorable matchup in his second crack at the NCAA Tournament and his maturity has only grown. “We have experienced guards and experienced guys,” Wrightsell said. “So just taking in that experience and taking in the leadership role of being able to play in that tournament and understanding the [magnitude] of playing in that game, understanding that this isn't just a win-or-lose situation. It's win or nothing. So we’re trying to do it big and if we're going to do it we all gotta lock it on the same program, and I think that's where we're headed to right now.”

Pringle’s perfect timing

Nick Pringle snatched the ball over the top of a defender near the left block. He took two power dribbles right then spun back left and drove through the contact, making the layup as he got fouled. He celebrated with a shoulder shimmy. It was two of Pringle’s 19 points in Alabama’s first-round matchup against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Pringle's celebration reflected confidence of a player who knew he could get anything he wanted at the rim against helpless Islanders defenders. Pringle also grabbed 15 rebounds in Alabama's 96-75 win. His second double-double of the 2022-23 season was basked in college basketball’s brightest spotlight. "Brandon [Miller], he couldn’t really get going that game and it was just an opportunity," Pringle recalled. "We don't play the same position but he wasn’t in and coach was just trying things and I had the opportunity to go out and play the hardest I could and just try to make something happen for the team, and that’s what happened.”

Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) puts down a dunk at Legacy Arena. Alabama advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 96-75 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News