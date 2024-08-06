On the opposite side of the spectrum, first-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack brings more Old Testament wrath to Alabama’s workouts. That was brought to the surface last week when he was filmed unleashing a profanity-laced tirade on a player following a drill.

“Pretty much, you can’t get too high, can’t get too low,” Keenan explained. “I know what God got for me. I feel like Coach DeBoer leans on that a lot. Of course, he wants us to celebrate when we have certain plays, but it’s the 1-0 mindset. We won that play, all right, let’s win the next one.”

Following Tuesday’s practice, Keenan referenced the Bible verse Philippians 4:12 which reads “I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.” The defensive lineman says that’s the same approach he sees from his head coach.

As far as Keenan’s concerned, there’s a time for Wommack’s approach as well.

“You need that,” Keenan said. “If the coach is going to be laid-back, you’ve got to have somebody in there who’s going to be that firecracker. Man, Coach Wommack, he’s always going to bring that juice.”

Alabama has been breaking in its new system under 90-degree heat during practice the past few days. Naturally, there are going to be moments when temperatures flare up on the field. When asked about comparing his coaching philosophy DeBoer’s, Wommack said it’s all about creating a balance.

“I think probably one of the greatest things about Coach DeBoer is it's never too high and it's never too low,” Wommack said. “In the midst of chaos or adversity, I've been in those moments, I've been in the foxhole with him. I've seen how his calming presence just really transcends to the rest of the football team. I would be a little bit more the ying to the yang.

“I'm a little bit more, from an energy level standpoint, I'm a yeller out there at practice. I'm gonna demand on a different level and I think you have to have a great combination. When you think about it from a head-coaching perspective, the way you want to build a staff is you don't want all the same personalities and you don't want yes-men. You want people that are complementary to who you are as the head coach, but they also can lean into your vision and they can accomplish your vision through their personality. And I think that's something that has come very natural for Kalen and I.”

Of course, Alabama players are already accustomed to a bit of extra fire on the sidelines. Up until his retirement in December, former head coach Nick Saban was famous for the butt-chewings he delivered to players and coaches when things didn’t go the way he planned on the field.

Wommack still hasn’t reached that level yet at Alabama.

“He’s no Coach Saban,” Keenan said with a laugh. “Coach Saban’s like no other. When Coach Saban gets that walk, he locks eyes on you, gets that tunnel vision, yeah. But Coach Wommack definitely brings the fire, definitely brings the juice.”

Wommack and DeBoer will continue to balance each other out over the next few weeks, as Alabama has 15 more preseason practices before entering game week for its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. The Crimson Tide will be back on the practice field Wednesday morning for their sixth workout of camp.