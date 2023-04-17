Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate was one of Alabama's biggest additions in this year's recruiting class. The Queens, New York native saw his stock catapult last summer, while on the EYBL circuit with New York’s PSA Cardinals, earning 2022 EYBL first-team honors. In October, Dioubate chose Alabama over Maryland, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, among others. Let’s dive into the film room to see what Alabama is getting in the athletic play-finishing forward.

Statistical Profile

Traditional Stats (EYBL): 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks; 54.5% from the field, 0% from three, and 55.4% from the free throw line. Offensive Role: Athletic finisher Defensive Role: Helper

Interior Offense

Dioubate is an athletic force, scoring the most points at the rim (309) in last year’s EYBL circuit, according to Synergy Sports.



He doesn’t shy away from contact at the rim, instead, he absorbs it. Dioubate can operate from the short corner, flash up to the high post, and flashes a level of utility when piecing together combo-moves as a self-created driver. He also draws fouls at a legitimately absurd rate (42.6% free throw rate in EYBL), so it’ll be vital for him to start taking advantage of those opportunities by converting free throws at an average to above-average level in college.

Dioubate is also an excellent 2-foot leaper for his size, utilizing a drop-step to evade the defender on the block in the third clip. These are the type of moves you’d expect from a 7-footer, not a lengthy 6-foot-7 forward. Dioubate has intriguing value as a short roll operator.

See this possession, Dioubate slips the screen, receives the pass around the 3-point line, dodges the first defender, then spins left to get the ball in his strong hand for the finish.



Additionally, he is an excellent offensive rebounder through his vertical athleticism, activity level, and timing. Alabama ranked in the top 20 nationally in offensive rebound rate last season, in large part due to the impact of 6-foot-10 freshman Noah Clowney. Dioubate doesn’t have the same height advantage as Clowney, but his motor will be valuable nonetheless.

Defensive value

Arguably the most valuable aspect of Dioubate’s game is his defensive playmaking. He just wreaks havoc on that end of the floor.



Dioubate is extremely active when roaming from the weak side, he can stick with wings on the perimeter, and defend 1-on-1 with verticality and superb body control. On the AAU circuit with the PSA Cardinals, his primary defensive assignment typically occupied the short corner or high post, but his horizontal athleticism and communication will allow Nate Oats to get creative with switching schemes that involve Dioubate in the primary or secondary action.

Exploring developmental pathways