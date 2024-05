Alabama basketball may have added its final piece to the puzzle for the coming season with a commitment from Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi on Sunday.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the field in 26.9 minutes per game.

Let’s dive into the film room to see what Alabama is getting in the athletic defensive ace.