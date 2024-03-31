With 6:27 left in the first half, Alabama trailed Clemson by 11 points. Its struggles were evident: The Crimson Tide was shooting just 1 of 13 from beyond the arc, star guard Mark Sears couldn’t buy a bucket, Grant Nelson was in foul trouble, and the Tigers had seized momentum to widen the gap.

The unsung hero: 18-year-old freshman forward Jarin Stevenson. After missing an easy layup at the rim and his first two 3s, he connected on a catch-and-shoot 3 from the corner to trim the deficit back to nine.

After Stevenson's 3-pointer, it seemed like the hoop expanded for Alabama. The Crimson Tide shot 63.6% from 3 (14 of 22) over the final 24 minutes to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Stevenson finished with a season-high 19 points, three rebounds, and two blocks on 5 of 8 shooting from 3 in.

Let’s dive into the film room to see how the Crimson Tide pulled out the victory on both ends of the floor.