Alabama star guard Mark Sears is made for March. With his tough shot-making, deep 3s, deft crossovers, shifty moves, crafty finishes, and astute passes, he did it all for the No. 4 Crimson Tide in a convincing win over No. 13 Charleston to open the NCAA Tournament.

Sears scored 30 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 9 of 13 shooting from the field in 32 minutes of action.

His stellar performance propelled him to the second spot for the single-season program scoring record, passing Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-1 guard is just 41 points shy of breaking Reggie King’s record, which has stood for 44 years and predated the 3-point line.

Let’s analyze the film to see what worked for the All-American in Alabama’s first-round game against Charleston, including his explosive driving ability and defensive energy.