 BamaInsider - Favorites emerging for Rivals100 DB Sage Ryan
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 08:45:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Favorites emerging for Rivals100 DB Sage Ryan

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Sage Ryan is one of the nation's best defensive backs and recently altered his timeline for a commitment.Ryan, a Rivals100 cornerback out of Lafayette Christian Academy, is in the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}