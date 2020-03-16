NEW ORLEANS — Keldric Faulk is a hot name in the state of Alabama and he is only a freshman. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound edge rusher is a big athlete with length and so much upside.

He entered last weekend with offers from Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee to name a few.

Faulk camped in Tuscaloosa last summer, and the Crimson Tide coaches were aware of him in the fall, but after his second visit there Saturday, he knows where he stands.

"Getting that Alabama offer made my day," said Faulk. "I did not go there expecting to get an offer, so it was a great surprise.

"Coach Nick Saban told me he liked my elusiveness, my speed, my size and how I could play the JACK position or defensive line when he offered me.

"This offer means a lot to me. I have accomplished a lot in a small town. I am in Highland Home, and a lot of people do not know a lot about it, so I want to keep working and help put the town on the map.

"Alabama has great support in academics. I got to learn a lot about that and how they help with your major. They help their players for life after football and I liked that a lot. I know I will be back up there this spring or summer."

The next school Faulk planned to visit was LSU. He planned to be in Baton Rouge this past weekend, but with recruiting on hold, he is not sure when that visit will happen. He also planned to visit the Swamp in April.

The Tigers and Gators are high on his list.

"I like Alabama a lot, but I like LSU and Florida a lot too," said Faulk. "I went to the Auburn game at LSU and I had a great time. They take pride in what they do, they have great fans and it is a great environment to be in.

"I was at Florida for a camp last summer and I will be back soon. I like how they do things, they have a lot of competition on their team and I look forward to getting back down there to see more soon."