Family ties won't play a role in Duce Robinson's recruitment

Duce Robinson laughed at the question. Duce, you’re the best athlete in the family, right? “No. Not a chance. He’s probably third,” his father said. “Yes, sir,” Robinson replied. Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Robinson is a mountain of a tight end who looks and plays a lot like former five-star O.J. Howard - picturesque, physically elite, someone you cannot believe is still a teenager. The debate about whether he’s the best athlete in his own family, though, is a good one. His father, Dominic, played football at Florida State. His mother, Mary Beth, swam at Florida.

The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle prospect is not only the nation’s No. 1 tight end and on the cusp of a five-star ranking but he’s also an elite baseball player who has the potential of being drafted into the majors. “The goal is to be a (baseball) draft pick and hopefully if I can make that happen then we’d have another decision to make,” Robinson said. Mary Beth Robinson said: “That’s the million-dollar question. A lot of it will depend on how this summer goes but that could be a different conversation down the road.” There will be a time and place for that discussion. As for his football recruitment, it’s going swimmingly. USC, Georgia, Texas and Alabama are basically his top four. He will visit USC in a couple weeks, Robinson will be at Alabama for the Texas A&M showdown and then he’s working on in-season trips to Athens and Austin as well. “As of right now, I would probably say it’s USC, Georgia, Texas and ‘Bama are the ones I’ll probably take officials to and maybe one more,” Robinson said. “I’m not really sure what that one might be yet. There are a couple different ones. Those are the four I’m locked in on for the officials. “I like scoring touchdowns and everything but at the same time I realize I’m going to be used if I am fortunate enough to make it to the next level after that they’re going to need me to do different things so however the school wants to use me I’ll do my best to make it happen.” Robinson knows how to make it happen.

A HOUSE DIVIDED - SORT OF