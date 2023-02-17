TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time in over a month, Alabama basketball will play at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

While its matchup against Georgia comes as a nice homecoming after a physical road loss at Tennessee earlier this week, it also marks the first time former Alabama guard Jusaun Holt makes his return to Tuscaloosa. Holt transferred to Georgia in 2022 after averaging 7.1 minutes per game with the Crimson Tide.

"I'm happy for him that he's starting and he was a good kid while he was here," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "He's a great defender. He's still not making shots, but we all know he's a shooter. On our scouting report, we got, 'You can't leave Jusaun open.' We recruited him as a shooter."

Oats said one of the factors in Holt's transfer was he wanted a bigger role and more minutes on the floor.

The former four-star recruit got just that with the Bulldogs starting in their last six games. This season Holt is averaging 3.5 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game averaging more than 20 minutes per game.



While Oats noted Holt's shots haven't fallen consistently this year, the 6-foot-7 guard continues to have the proverbial "green light" while he's out there on the floor.

"He can make shots," Oats said. "I'm sure he's making them in practice for them because he's still taking a good amount of them. If you're a coach and a kid is taking a lot of 3-pointers, you're seeing them go in somewhere. It's probably more in practice so he's probably getting more comfortable in the games now that he's started more. Overall he's grown as a player and his defense has gotten a lot better too."

Holt's career game came against Auburn on Feb. 1. After garnering his second collegiate start, the Tacoma, Washington native tallied nine points on 3 of 5 shooting, three rebounds and one assist in Georgia's 94-73 loss.

While Holt will be one of the aspects Alabama will key in on Saturday, it also serves as a revenge game for the No. 1 Crimson Tide. Last season Alabama fell to a struggling Georgia team which became its lone conference win of the season.

"He looks like he's gotten a lot better since he made that move," Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly said. "It's great I'm happy for him. ... We're looking forward to this game. They beat us last year so we have that in the back of our heads."