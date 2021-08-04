Fall camp two-a-days: Will Josh Jobe step up as Alabama's lockdown corner?

The wait for Alabama football will soon be over as the Crimson Tide announced it will begin its fall camp on Friday. The Tide will hold 23 practices as well as two closed scrimmages as it gears up for its season-opener against Miami on Sept. 4 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The next month will be pivotal in determining how Alabama lines up this season. Before the Tide breaks for camp, BamaInsider will examine each position group by taking a look at two key storylines. Today we continue the series with the secondary.

Can Jobe take over as Alabama’s lockdown corner?

The loss of Patrick Surtain II is going to sting — at least at first. SEC Defensive Player of the Years aren’t easily replaced, especially when they come in the form of 6-foot-2, 200-pound cornerbacks with NFL pedigrees. Depending on who you ask, Surtain was the top cornerback in the nation last season. Pro Football Focus thought so and gave him an 89.9 defensive grade, the highest among players at his position. The Denver Broncos were also big fans, snapping him up with the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. While Surtain might have been the first name opposing offensive coordinators circled when going up against the Tide, the man on the other side of the secondary didn’t make life much easier. Fortunately for Alabama, it could have another first-round cornerback on its hands in Josh Jobe. The hard-hitting senior quietly put together a strong season last year, finishing second on the team with 11 pass breakups while recording 55 tackles with two sacks and two forced fumbles. According to PFF, he ranked sixth nationally, allowing a reception every 20 coverage snaps. Jobe was especially good at defending deep balls, holding opposing quarterbacks to a 22.6 percent completion rate on balls thrown his way 10 or more yards downfield. According to CFB Film Room, that’s the third-lowest such completion rate among SEC defensive backs since 2016. If Jobe is going to lead Alabama’s secondary, he’ll need to improve his discipline on the field. The emotional defender led the Tide with 11 penalties committed last season, seven more than the next player on the list. Things were especially rough late in the season as he was flagged six times in Alabama’s final three games.

Will Kool-Aid get into the mix?