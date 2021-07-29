Fall camp two-a-days: Alabama still strong at receiver and tight end

The wait for Alabama football will soon be over as the Crimson Tide announced it will begin its fall camp on Aug. 6. The Tide will hold 23 practices as well as two closed scrimmages as it gears up for its season-opener against Miami on Sept. 4 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The next month will be pivotal in determining how Alabama lines up this season. Before the Tide breaks for camp, BamaInsider will examine each position group by taking a look at two key storylines. Today we continue the series with the tight ends and wide receivers.

Will Jameson Williams provide the juice Alabama needs?

The rumblings are beginning to build when it comes to Alabama’s newest receiver. The Tide took advantage of the NCAA’s new transfer policy, nabbing Ohio State wideout Jameson Williams from the transfer portal in May. Two months later, the speedy receiver is already making a name for himself in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Williams’ contributions this offseason have come behind closed doors. Although, according to sources close to the program, Tide fans are in for a treat this fall. One source recently described the 6-foot-2, 188-pound receiver as a “bigger version of DeVonta Smith.” Last week, Nick Saban only added to the anticipation when he confirmed that Williams “has been very impressive with us this summer.” “We felt like we needed somebody who had juice and speed at receiver to complement the players that we have, and some experience because we lost four first-round draft picks in the last two years at that position,” Saban said during SEC Media Days. “And he certainly has not disappointed us in how he’s handled those elements to our offense, especially what we’ve seen this summer.” Williams’ ability to stretch the field vertically with his speed is especially important given the departure of Smith and fellow first-round pick Jaylen Waddle. While returning starters John Metchie III and Slade Bolden figure to be reliable options, neither has the game-changing gear the Tide has relied on from its receivers in recent years. Even when he isn’t chasing down deep balls from quarterback Bryce Young, Williams’ big-play potential should keep defenses honest and open up the offense for Alabama’s other options.

Will Jahleel Billingsley be college football’s next star tight end?