BamaInsider - Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh's seat is the hottest in college football

In today’s Fact or Fiction, RIvals.com National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether the statements are FACT or FICTION.

FICTION. There was some thought that following the departure of Maurice Lindquist to become the head coach at Buffalo after less than six months in Ann Arbor, that Jim Harbaugh is once again on the hottest seat in college football. That's not true. While Harbaugh took a pay cut to remain the coach at Michigan, he’s clearly not going anywhere soon even with a poor season in 2021.

Many project Michigan to be 6-6 or 7-5 at best next season and the fan base is frustrated. But I think that Clay Helton at USC and Scott Frost at Nebraska are on hotter seats. It’s become clear that Michigan won’t move on from Harbaugh. He would have to move on from them.