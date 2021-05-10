 BamaInsider - Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh's seat is the hottest in college football
Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh's seat is the hottest in college football

In today’s Fact or Fiction, RIvals.com National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether the statements are FACT or FICTION.

1. The hottest seat in college football is in Ann Arbor.

FICTION. There was some thought that following the departure of Maurice Lindquist to become the head coach at Buffalo after less than six months in Ann Arbor, that Jim Harbaugh is once again on the hottest seat in college football. That's not true. While Harbaugh took a pay cut to remain the coach at Michigan, he’s clearly not going anywhere soon even with a poor season in 2021.

Many project Michigan to be 6-6 or 7-5 at best next season and the fan base is frustrated. But I think that Clay Helton at USC and Scott Frost at Nebraska are on hotter seats. It’s become clear that Michigan won’t move on from Harbaugh. He would have to move on from them.

2. Alabama has the best linebacker group in college football after Henry To'o To'o's addition.

FACT. Adding in Henry To'o To'o to a group of Christian Harris, Will Anderson, Chris Allen, Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee gives the Crimson Tide the nod over talented rooms at Georgia and Oregon. I have Harris as my No. 1 inside linebacker and Anderson as my No. 1 outside linebacker for this season, so the addition of To’oto’o is almost ridiculous.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the breakout freshman wide receiver star of college football. 

FACT. Marvin Harrison Jr. will be competing with established stars like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on the Ohio State roster along with talented players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming ready to contribute. Five-star freshman Emeka Egbuka has to be mentioned as well.

So why will Harrison be the breakout freshman star at his position? Because what I’m hearing about him so far, and what I’ve seen myself, is too good to ignore. The ball will be spread around, there will be injuries here and there, and the son of the NFL Hall of Famer will be impossible to stop. Just watch.

