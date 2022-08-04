Fact or Fiction: Alabama will finish with the top-ranked 2023 class

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright and national recruiting analyst Jed May along with Brandon Howard of TideIllustrated.com and Charles Fishbein and Jerry Kutz from TheOsceola.com tackle three topics and determine where they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. Georgia's group of 2023 linebacker commits is stronger than its defensive line haul.

Jamaal Jarrett

Wright’s take: FICTION. The Bulldogs have recruited well at linebacker, but the program's early collection of talent on the defensive line is just nasty. Fans have to be excited about the future of Georgia’s defense with Jamaal Jarrett coming to Athens. Jarrett is a force and can eat up linemen freeing up the backers and put pressure on QBs from the interior. Gabriel Harris is a beast off of the edge collapsing pockets. Seven Cloud's development will be fun to watch as he has a ton of upside. There are other defensive line targets the Bulldogs are going after, like IMG Academy defensive end Samuel M’Pemba, that can make this position group one to remember. May’s take: FACT. It’s hard to do better than Glenn Schumann’s inside linebacker haul in 2023. The Bulldogs added a pair of Rivals250 prospect in Troy Bowles and Raylen Wilson. Georgia also earned a commitment from CJ Allen, a talented three-star prospect who very well could rise into the Rivals250 by the end of his senior season. The Bulldogs lost three inside linebackers to the NFL in this year’s draft, but they have definitely made up for it with the inside linebacker commits in the 2023 cycle.

2. Alabama will finish with the top-ranked overall class in the 2023 team rankings.

Caleb Downs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

3. Florida State's 2023 class would be hurt if the Seminoles go 7-5 this season.

Keldric Faulk (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)